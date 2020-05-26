Scotiabank says third-quarter loan-loss provisions to be near current elevated level

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday said it expects third-quarter credit-loss provisions to be at similar levels to the previous three months, when it more than doubled the money set aside to cover loan losses, leading to a 41% drop in profit.

But a profit beat, thanks to higher trading and advisory revenues, lifted the stock 4.6% to C$54.36, compared with a 0.5% gain in the Toronto stock benchmark

Kicking off bank results for the first period to reveal the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Canada’s third-biggest lender said credit provisions surged to C$1.85 billion ($1.33 billion), driven by increases in its Canadian and international retail businesses.

“I would expect (provisions in) Q3 to look very similar to what we experienced this quarter,” Chief Executive Brian Porter said on an analyst call. “This is not a one-quarter or two-quarter event. The banking sector will be picking up the broken eggshells for a number of quarters.”

Canadian banks are bracing for higher loan losses this year and next due to the economic hit from the pandemic. While loan deferrals and government aid have helped contain some of the short-term damage, borrowers are expected to struggle when repayments come due.

On top of a 42% decline in adjusted earnings at home, Scotiabank also posted a 73% slump in profits in its international division.

It also flagged lower earnings from its personal and commercial businesses in the third quarter.

But income at its global banking and markets division jumped 25%, as market volatility boosted trading. And profit at its global wealth management segment rose slightly on higher brokerage fees.

Scotiabank said adjusted profit was C$1.04 per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of C$0.98 per share based on Refinitiv data, but down from C$1.70 a year ago.