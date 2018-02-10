Bank of America board approves CEO Moynihan's 2017 incentive compensation

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Friday its board had approved Chief Executive Brian Moynihan’s incentive compensation for 2017.

Moynihan’s 2017 equity incentive award has been raised to $21.5 million from $18.5 million in 2016.

However, he received no cash bonus for 2017 and his annual base salary remains unchanged at $1.5 million, the company said.

Moynihan’s compensation comprises base salary, time-based restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance RSUs that will be paid only if Bank of America meets specific financial goals.