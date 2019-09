FILE PHOTO: A Bank Of America sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said on Monday the bank expects third quarter investment banking fees to be up in the low single digits compared with last year.

Speaking at an investor conference, Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag also said fixed income trading revenue is down slightly while equities are up quarter-to-date.