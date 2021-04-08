Bank of America to deploy $1 trillion for sustainable finance by 2030

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America sign is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bank of America said on Thursday it will deploy $1 trillion for its environmental business initiative to push for green finance by 2030, expanding on the $300 billion it had announced for the same project in 2019. The second largest U.S. bank said the latest announcement puts its total commitment to sustainable finance by 2030 at $1.5 trillion.

The initiative will help the bank’s push for a greener economy through lending, capital raising, advisory and investment services to help low-carbon and other sustainable businesses, Bank of America said.

In February, Bank of America said here it would target net-zero greenhouse gas emissions before 2050.

The announcement was in line with steps taken by other top-tier financial institutions to improve their performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Interest in these issues has surged as investors assess how economies should look in the future.

Last month, Mastercard Inc said it would link bonuses for its senior executives to their performance in helping the company achieve its goals of cutting its carbon usage, improve financial inclusion and gender pay parity.

Citigroup Inc has also launched a new investment banking unit to support efforts towards environmental sustainability.