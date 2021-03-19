Bank of America's summer internship program to be virtual

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Thursday its 10-week summer internship program for 1,800 interns will be held virtually, as offices continue to work from home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will have participants from around the world beginning on June 7 till Aug. 13, the bank said in a memo to its intern class.

The program will be hosted virtually to help ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the bank said.

“We are encouraged by recent signs of progress around the world and will continue to assess the current environment to determine if it is appropriate to bring you in for an in-person experience at a later time,” the memo said.