September 20, 2018 / 8:56 AM / a few seconds ago

Bank of America corporate investment banking chief to depart

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Global Corporate and Investment Banking head Christian Meissner is leaving the bank at the end of the year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Meissner will be replaced by Matthew Koder, who currently serves as the bank’s Asia-Pacific president and will relocate to New York during a fourth quarter transition period, the memo signed by BAML’s Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag said.

A successor to Koder will be announced shortly, the memo added.

The Wall Street Journal reported news of Meissner’s resignation on Wednesday.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London, editing by Lawrence White

