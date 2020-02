Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian T. Moynihan attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan’s 2019 compensation remained $26.5 million, the same as a year earlier.

Moynihan's compensation package has two parts: a base salary of $1.5 million and equity incentive award of $25 million, the bank said in a filing www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000007085820000007/bac-2720208xk.htm.