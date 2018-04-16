BofA profit beats estimates on higher interest rates, loan growth

(Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) reported a 34 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, topping Wall Street estimates, as the bank benefited from higher interest rates and growth in loans and deposits.

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America sign is displayed outside a branch in Tucson, Arizona January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

Revenue rose at three of BofA’s four major businesses. In consumer banking, its biggest business, revenue increased by 9 percent.

Higher interest rates helped BofA charge more for loans while keeping deposit rates low. The lender relies heavily on higher interest rates to maximize profits as it has a large stock of deposits and rate-sensitive mortgage securities.

A 1 percent fall in expenses also helped results, as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan’s years-long effort to cut costs pays off.

Shares of the second-largest U.S. bank by assets rose 1 percent in premarket trading. They have gained 33 percent in the past 12 months, but fell about 3 percent along with other U.S. banks on Friday.

“Strong client activity, coupled with a growing global economy and solid U.S. consumer activity, led to record quarterly earnings,” Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $6.49 billion in the three months ended March 31 from $4.84 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 62 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 59 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose about 4 percent to $23.28 billion.

The only business to record a fall in revenue was global banking, where revenue fell 0.5 percent, hurt by lower investment banking fees.

The lender’s non-interest expenses declined to $13.90 billion from $14.09 billion a year earlier.

Its efficiency ratio, a closely watched measure of revenue divided by expenses, was 60 percent in the first quarter, down from 63 percent a year earlier. A low ratio indicates a bank is more efficient.

BofA’s trading revenue was up only 1 percent. Equities trading revenue, excluding items, rose 38 percent, while revenue from trading fixed income fell 13 percent.

BofA’s trading results mirrored those of rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N). Revenue from stock trading rose at both the banks, but weakness in bond trading crimped total trading revenue growth.