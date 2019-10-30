Bank of China third-quarter net profit up 3%, misses estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bank of China is seen in Rome, Italy April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) (3988.HK) (601988.SS), the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a 3.04% rise in third-quarter net profit.

Profit for the July to September period was 45.5 billion yuan ($6.45 billion) for BoC, which handles about a quarter of cross-border renminbi settlements on the mainland, compared with 44.19 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result missed the 3.95% average profit growth estimate of two analysts, according to data compiled by Reuters.

BoC’s net interest margin, a key measure of profitability that represents the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid out to depositors, edged up to 1.84% from 1.83% at end-June.

Its non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.37% at end-September from 1.40% three months ago.