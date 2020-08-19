Commodities
August 19, 2020 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says Scotiabank to pay over $60 million related to commodity price manipulation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay more than $60.4 million to resolve criminal charges related to a price manipulation scheme involving unlawful trading by four traders in the precious metals futures contracts markets, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said Scotiabank entered a deferred prosecution agreement in connection with charges of wire fraud and attempted price manipulation, and also resolved related civil charges by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft

