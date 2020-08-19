U.S. says Scotiabank to pay over $60 million related to commodity price manipulation

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay more than $60.4 million to resolve criminal charges related to a price manipulation scheme involving unlawful trading by four traders in the precious metals futures contracts markets, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said Scotiabank entered a deferred prosecution agreement in connection with charges of wire fraud and attempted price manipulation, and also resolved related civil charges by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.