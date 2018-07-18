FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley caps strong earnings season for big U.S. banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s better-than-expected results on Wednesday capped a strong second-quarter earnings season for large U.S. banks.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The U.S. banking industry has benefited from a cut in corporate tax rates, interest rate hikes and a strengthening economy.

Volatility caused by escalating trade tensions and central bank policy changes also boosted trading revenue across Wall Street. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s 45 percent jump in bond trading revenue was the biggest among its peers.

Following is a snapshot of bank earnings:

(Graphic: U.S. big banks second quarter earnings per share interactive - tmsnrt.rs/2NOEYm8)

(Graphic: U.S. big banks Q2 trading revenue interactive - tmsnrt.rs/2LfIl3N)

(Graphic: U.S. big banks second quarter loans interactive - tmsnrt.rs/2L3ieRu)

Reporting and Graphic by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru

