ABN Amro says money laundering report unrelated to current operations

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Tuesday that a report of alleged money laundering involving Russia’s Troika Bank through European banks, including the top three Dutch lenders, had no connection to its current operations.

“The subsidiary that came up in the investigation is no longer part of ABN Amro,” spokesman Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd said, adding that it was sold in 2007.

ABN Amro’s shares fell as much as 4.6 percent on Tuesday, after a Dutch magazine reported that it, ING and Rabobank had been among the banks through which money had been channeled.