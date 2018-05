MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 bank VTB (VTBR.MM) said on Thursday it had sold an 11.82 percent stake in retailer Magnit (MGNT.MM) to Marathon Group for 62.5 billion roubles, or around $1.02 billion.

VTB said its stake in Magnit had decreased to 17.28 percent, adding that it still considered its investment in Magnit in February as a long-term investment.