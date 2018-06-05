Russian bank VTB says acquires 40 percent stake in Tekhnoserv

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB bank (VTBR.MM) said on Tuesday it had bought a 40 percent stake in Russian system integrator Tekhnoserv from tycoon Alexei Ananyev, a former co-owner of Promsvyazbank.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard near a sign with the logo of the Russian lender VTB at the Moscow International Business Centre also known as "Moskva-City" in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev saw their biggest asset Promsvyazbank rescued by the central bank in December. Apart from Tekhnoserv, their other big assets are in the real estate sector.

VTB said on Tuesday the deal would allow it to appoint representatives to Tekhnoserv’s board of directors. VTB did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator Megafon (MFON.MM) said separately on Tuesday that it had bought a 100 percent stake in software firm TechnoInvestProject from Tekhnoserv.

Megafon said the deal would cost 620 million rubles ($10 million).