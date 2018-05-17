Russia's VTB doubles first quarter net profit, beats forecast

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest bank VTB (VTBR.MM) said on Thursday its net profit nearly doubled in the first quarter to 55.5 billion rubles ($898 million), beating market expectations.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard near a sign with the logo of the Russian lender VTB at the Moscow International Business Centre also known as "Moskva-City" in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected VTB to post 34.3 billion rubles in net profit from January to March, an increase from 27.6 billion rubles earned by the bank in the first quarter of 2017.

Russian banks are in focus after the central bank rescued three major lenders in 2017 and shut dozens of smaller lenders over the past few years under a banking sector clean-up.

Shares in state-owned VTB rose 0.9 percent on the day after the earnings report, outperforming the broader MOEX stock index that was up 0.1 percent at 0942 GMT.

The net profit increase was “driven by growth of net interest income and net fee and commission income, continued improvement of cost efficiency, and supported by stable asset quality,” VTB said in the report.

VTB said provisions against bad loans stood at 20.7 billion rubles in the first quarter, down from 45.9 billion rubles a year earlier.

The bank’s net interest income rose 2.9 percent on the year to 116.3 billion rubles in the first quarter, while the cost of risk declined to 0.9 percent from 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

“VTB Group’s first-quarter performance gives us full confidence that we are well on track to meet our targets for the year, and to deliver on our three-year strategy,” Andrei Kostin, VTB’s CEO, said in the report.