Bankia sticks to profit target of 1.3 billion euros in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Bankia logo is seen inside bank's headquarters before a news conference to present their annual results in Madrid, Spain, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain’s Bankia on Thursday said the state-owned lender would meet its net profit target of 1.3 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in 2020 despite the current low interest-rate environment.

“We will stick to our net profit target and to our plan to pay back 2.5 billion euros to our shareholders,” Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri told journalists in Valencia, a day before the annual shareholder meeting.

Analysts have been questioning whether the lender would be able to meet its net profit target for 2020 after the European Central delayed any prospects of interest rates rises until 2020.