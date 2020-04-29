Bankia's first-quarter net profit falls 54% on COVID-19 provisions

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Bankia logo is seen inside bank's headquarters before a news conference to present their annual results in Madrid, Spain, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia (BKIA.MC) on Wednesday reported a 54% drop in first-quarter net profit hurt by higher provisions and lower net interest income.

Bankia set aside a provision of 125 million euros ($135.49 million) to protect its balance sheet and support its customers against the fallout from the COVID-19 disease.

Spain’s fourth-largest bank by assets reported a net profit of 94 million euros ($102 million) in the January to March quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated earnings at 50 million euros to 169 million euros as views varied regarding provisions, especially after regulators temporarily relaxed IFRS 9 accounting rules.

Bankia, like rival Santander (SAN.MC) and others, has been taking steps to counter risk as the global economy reels due to the coronavirus crisis.

Like many other European banks, Spanish lenders are also struggling to increase earnings on lending due to low interest rates.

Bankia’s net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 8.7% to 458 million euros. Analysts had forecast it at 473 million.

At the end of March, Bankia had a core tier-1 capital ratio - the strictest measure of solvency - of 12.95% versus 13.02% at end-December, while its non-performing loan ratio stood at 4.9%, down from 5%.