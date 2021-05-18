BofA ordered to fix California unemployment card issues

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp must work to resolve claims that it improperly blocked Californians who receive unemployment insurance from accessing funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ruled on Monday that the cardholders were likely to succeed in a proposed class action alleging the bank had failed to adequately investigate complaints about fraudulent charges on cards used to collect unemployment benefits and instead simply frozen the accounts.

“Continued denial of these benefits will seriously hinder the ability of many class members to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads,” Chhabria wrote in ruling on a motion for a temporary injunction.

The judge said he would enter an injunction after the bank, represented by Goodwin Procter, and the plaintiffs, represented by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Altshuler Berzon, work together on solutions that would let the bank combat potential fraud while keeping benefits flowing.

The plaintiffs have estimated that hundreds of thousands of benefit recipients could be affected.

Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said in a statement on Tuesday that the bank looks forward to the discussions and appreciates the judge’s understanding of the “difficult situation” posed by an “unprecedented” amount of fraud during the pandemic.

The bank continues to work to ensure legitimate recipients of benefits can access their funds, he said.

Michael Rubin of Altshuler Berzon said the injunction amounted to “an enormous first step toward preventing further hardship to some of our state’s most vulnerable residents.”

The ruling is the first to address claims unemployed Californians made in several lawsuits against the bank, which is the payment card vendor for the state’s unemployment program.

The plaintiffs sued in January, claiming the bank had violated the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law by failing to properly investigate authorized charges.

California estimated earlier this year that it had paid more than $111 billion in unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic, with more than $10.4 billion in claims suspected to be fraudulent.

The case is Yick v. Bank of America NA, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-cv-00376.

For Bank of America: Laura Stoll and David Callaway of Goodwin Procter

For the proposed class: Brian Danitz of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy; and Michael Rubin of Altshuler Berzon