IN BRIEF: California regulator hires ex-Consumer Reports atty to lead new innovation office

(Reuters) - California’s financial regulator has tapped an attorney with a background in consumer protection to lead a new office aimed at fostering responsible innovation in fintech.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said Monday that Christina Tetreault, who most recently served as manager of financial policy for Consumer Reports, would lead its Office of Financial Technology and Innovation.

The new office was mandated by a law that took effect in January. The law expanded the DFPI’s authority to oversee fintech companies, debt collectors and other previously unregulated businesses.

Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has called the resulting agency the state’s version of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

DFPI Commissioner Manuel Alvarez said in a statement on Monday that Tetreault’s hire was aimed at “creating a national model in California that will better protect consumers, help innovators and entrepreneurs understand our expectations, and support the creation of responsible financial products.”

In her new role, Tetreault will begin by holding listening sessions with players in the fintech space to understand how the office can “provide support and guidance to emerging businesses that will spur job creation and safeguard consumers,” the agency said.