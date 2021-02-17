Q&A: California's finance regulator on squaring consumer protection and innovation

(Reuters) - California’s financial regulatory agency underwent a rebrand this year after a new law not only gave it authority over the fintech industry and other previously unregulated businesses, but also a mandate to responsibly spur innovation in consumer finance.

Manuel Alvarez, the commissioner of California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, is overseeing that shift. Alvarez has led the agency since he was appointed by the state’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019. Before that, he was the general counsel at fintech company Affirm Inc and an attorney at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the California Department of Justice.

Alvarez spoke with Reuters recently about his data-driven approach to regulation and the initiatives on which he envisions partnering with federal regulators, including on racial equity issues. The conversation below has been edited for clarity and brevity.

REUTERS: Tell me about the new mandate and how it’s going so far.

ALVAREZ: It was born of a recognition that there will always be financial products and services that enter the marketplace over time and financial regulation usually lags pretty significantly behind. We now have better tools and capabilities to keep up with the pace of that innovation.

REUTERS: One question the department is considering in its new rulemaking is whether to issue guidance on how California’s interest-rate cap applies to financial products, as some companies have argued their products are not loans. Where do you think your office will come down?

ALVAREZ: Obviously those are important questions. But many times we can get bogged down in these sorts of classification questions to the exclusion of fundamental objectives, which are ensuring that consumers are protected and ensuring that the products and services are able to function well.

REUTERS: How much of that is informed by your previous work as the general counsel at Affirm and at the CFPB?

ALVAREZ: My background contributes a lot to my view that approaches ought to be balanced, and that consumer protection principles are not at all mutually exclusive with good business practices. I sincerely believe that best-in-class companies understand that the types of products and services that have real staying power are the ones that build in as part of their business models consumer protection principles from day one.

REUTERS: I know you were a member of the Biden transition team. What change do you think the new administration represents?

ALVAREZ: I have to imagine that the Biden administration and new leadership at CFPB, as well as other regulatory departments, will be looking to reprioritize robust consumer protections. I think that new leadership will continue to acknowledge that consumer protection principles really do not need to conflict with good business practices. So from that perspective we are very much looking forward to ongoing partnerships with our federal counterparts.

REUTERS: What are you excited to partner on?

ALVAREZ: We’re excited about the Biden administration’s focus on racial equity. There’s a very important racial equity overlay when one talks about financial services and the impact that regulation can have on vulnerable populations. That’s a conversation that we have sought to prioritize here at the department.

REUTERS: Federal and state regulators have struggled over who should regulate fintech. Should one of these cops be on the beat versus the other?

ALVAREZ: I do not believe that it is a bad thing to have more than one cop on the street. By definition, federal departments and agencies have limited resources, and so by having some overlapping jurisdiction I think we can actually optimize consumer protections.

REUTERS: One of those overlaps is in the regulation of broker-dealers. Is your office looking into any of the fallout from the so-called Reddit Rally?

ALVAREZ: There will be interest in what exactly happened for some time to come. I think that the contributing factors are still being assessed and understood. A number of different agencies and policy makers will have an interest in understanding what exactly happens from here and what role should we play in terms of market intervention to make sure that these sorts of volatile episodes don’t happen again or can be minimized.