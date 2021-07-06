Week Ahead in Banking: July 6, 2021

(Blank Headline Received)

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, July 7

9:00 a.m. - Swiss businessman Hans Jecklin will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reverse a Nevada federal judge’s ruling holding him in contempt and ordering his arrest in a 14-year, $38 million dispute with Morgan Stanley over a Las Vegas hotel that went bankrupt.

The case is Morgan Stanley High Yield Sec. v. Hans Jecklin, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15809. For Jecklin: Tamara Beatty Peterson of Peterson Baker. For the bank: John Conlon of Mayer Brown.

Thursday, July 8

10:15 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago will hold a hearing in Cook County’s fair lending case alleging Wells Fargo targeted its marketing of subprime loans to borrowers of color. The county has accused the bank of misusing attorney-client privilege to hide relevant documents in the lawsuit. The bank has denied the allegations.

The case is County of Cook IL v. Wells Fargo & Co et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-cv-09548. For the county: Leigh Smith of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, James Evangelista of Evangelista Worley and Kenneth Wexler of Wexler Wallace. For the bank: Paul Hancock of K&L Gates and Sheldon Zenner of Katten Muchin Rosenman.

