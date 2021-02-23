Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia beat analyst estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it set aside lower-than-expected funds for loan loss provisions and its wealth management unit performed well.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.4 billion ($1.90 billion), or C$1.88 a share, in the three months through January, compared with C$2.3 billion, or C$1.83, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.57 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reported net income was C$2.4 billion, or C$1.86 a share, up from C$2.3 billion, or C$1.84, a year earlier.