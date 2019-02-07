BofA appoints new head of global markets for South Africa: source

A Bank Of America sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has appointed a new head of global markets for South Africa, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Alec Schoeman, currently EMEA sales trader at Investec (INVP.L)(INPJ.J), according to his LinkedIn profile, will join Bank of America in Johannesburg in early March, the source said.

In his new role, Schoeman will report to Nicholas Egerton, head of EMEA equities trading, and Richard Gush, country executive for South Africa, the source added.