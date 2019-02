A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp is dropping the “Merrill Lynch” name from most of its businesses including its investment bank unit, the lender said on Monday.

The bank will rename its wealth management business as “Merrill,” while the global markets, investment banking, and capital markets business will be known as “BofA Securities.”

Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch at the height of the 2007-08 financial crisis.