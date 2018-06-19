FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merrill Lynch to pay $42 million for misleading customers: SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) subsidiary Merrill Lynch will pay a $42 million penalty for lying to customers about how it handled their orders, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Merrill Lynch admitted wrongdoing when it settled the charges. Merrill Lynch told customers that it executed millions of dollars of orders internally but in truth had routed them to other broker-dealers, the SEC said. It stopped the practice in 2013 but then hid the misconduct, the SEC said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

