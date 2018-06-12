FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

U.S. SEC charges Bank of America subsidiary $15 million for RMBS trader lapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said Bank of America subsidiary Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. will pay $15 million to settle charges that staff misled clients into overpaying for Residential Mortgage Backed Securities (RMBS).

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Merrill Lynch agreed to repay more than $10.5 million to its customers and to pay penalties of approximately $5.2 million. The SEC found that Merrill Lynch traders and salespersons convinced the bank’s customers to overpay for RMBS by deceiving them about the price Merrill Lynch paid to acquire the securities.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

