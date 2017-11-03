FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America sees challenges for Republicans' U.S. tax plan to pass
November 3, 2017 / 2:30 PM / in an hour

Bank of America sees challenges for Republicans' U.S. tax plan to pass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A proposal by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for a deep corporate tax cut and cutbacks in certain deductions will probably face opposition from lobbying groups and some federal lawmakers, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists said.

FILE PHOTO: A person uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in Pasadena, California, U.S., September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

“Our baseline forecast currently assumes no fiscal stimulus, but there is an upside risk that a small plan is enacted which would provide a modest boost,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists Michelle Meyer and Joseph Song wrote in a research note late on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

