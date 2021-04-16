Bank of America CEO Moynihan says supports 'a well-focused infrastructure plan': CNN interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan on Friday said in a CNN interview that the U.S. needs to keep investing in infrastructure, adding that a “well-focused infrastructure plan would be a good thing” for the country.
Asked if a corporate tax rate of 28 percent would hamper the U.S. economy, Moynihan said that would depend on the details of a new tax law.
(This story corrects “well-structured” to “well-focused” in Moynihan quote, headline)
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
