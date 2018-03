BEIJING (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) will provide 30 billion yuan ($4.79 billion) financing for the winter sports industry over the next seven years, said its chairman.

FILE PHOTO: Chen Siqing, vice chairman and president of the Bank of China attends a session where New Development Bank holds its first green bond roadshow, in Shanghai, China July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

The sum will be provided from 2018 to 2024, BoC Chairman Chen Siqing said at a press conference held in Beijing on Tuesday. China is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.