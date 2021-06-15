Former New York bankruptcy judge Cornelius Blackshear dies at 81

(Reuters) - Retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cornelius Blackshear, who was involved in notable Chapter 11 cases from Pan Am to Johns Manville, died on June 10 following a stroke-related illness. He was 81.

Before sitting on the Southern District of New York bankruptcy bench from 1985 until 2005, Blackshear worked for the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee Program. In 1983 he became the first Black U.S. Trustee, according to a statement from Fordham Law School, where he earned his law degree and later taught.

Blackshear represented the U.S. Trustee program in the 1982 case of manufacturer Johns-Manville, the largest company to ever seek bankruptcy at that time. That case, prompted by thousands of lawsuits alleging asbestos-related illnesses, made history for resolving the asbestos claims through the creation of a $2.5 billion trust to pay out victims.

As a judge, Blackshear oversaw the bankruptcies of airline Pan Am, Alexander’s Department Stores, McCrory Corp., Federated Department Stores, as well as singer LaToya Jackson, among others.

After retiring from the bench, he served as senior counsel for the firm then known as LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae before retiring from law in late 2006.

Born in Sanford, Florida, Blackshear moved to New York and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1959. After receiving an honorable discharge, he joined the New York City Police Department, where he worked as a patrolman and a detective sergeant. He also did undercover work.

Blackshear began attending Fordham Law at night while he was still working for the NYPD. He earned his law degree in 1977 and later taught as an adjunct professor at the school. He also served as a member of the board of directors of the Fordham Law Alumni Association and as a member of Fordham Law School’s Advisory Committee on Minority Affairs.

His son, Michael Blackshear, said his father’s decision to attend law school while he was still on the force was borne out of a desire to continue providing for his family and building his career.

“It was an opportunity to define himself and to better himself, and also to provide for his family,” Michael Blackshear, who followed in his father’s footsteps to graduate from Fordham Law in 1999, said. “My father was a very devoted family man.”

The National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges named its minority fellowship program after Blackshear, which provides three minority attorneys a stipend or scholarship to attend the annual meeting each year.

Chief Judge Cecelia Morris of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York called Blackshear a “delightful person” who was popular among the court’s employees.

“Judge Blackshear had a big heart. He was willing to give his time to so many different people. He was deeply engaged with all the people who came before him in court, and he was gracious and kind to everybody at the courthouse,” she said.

Blackshear is survived by his wife, Betty, his sons Adam, Michael, Gregory, Kevin, and Edjuan, his sister, and many more relatives.

A viewing is scheduled for June 16 at Williams Funeral Home in Hephzibah, Georgia. Funeral services, which will be livestreamed, will occur at 12 p.m. ET on June 17 at Faith Outreach Church, also in Hephzibah. The family has asked that donations be made to the American Stroke Association.