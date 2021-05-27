Kossoff bankruptcy trustee warns of contentious case to come

(Reuters) - The trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of New York real estate law firm Kossoff PLLC indicated on Thursday that there is a bumpy road ahead as he works to sort out the firm’s affairs, which recently became the subject of criminal investigations.

Signage is seen at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Al Togut of Togut Segal & Segal, who serves as the Chapter 7 trustee for the firm, made his statements during a virtual hearing in which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Manhattan extended an order prohibiting any tampering or destruction of the firm’s books and records. Togut requested the extension to aid in his efforts to assess the firm’s financial situation following a series of lawsuits brought by creditors who say they’re owed millions of dollars.

In April, some of those creditors filed the involuntary bankruptcy proceeding against the firm. They say the firm’s founder, Mitchell Kossoff, disappeared after being sued by several clients who accused him of misappropriating their funds. Several lawyers have resigned from the firm in recent months.

A lawyer for Togut, Neil Berger, said during the hearing that Kossoff is alleged to have “absconded with” or failed to account for $17 million in client funds that should have been in escrow.

Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack, who is representing Kossoff, said during Thursday’s hearing that his client has no intention of destroying any of the documents. However, he reiterated statements he made in court filings this week that the documents are in the hands of state and federal prosecutors who have launched a criminal investigation into Kossoff. Mack also indicated that some of the documents may be privileged.

Kossoff’s whereabouts were not discussed during the hearing, though it appeared that he was listening to the proceedings as the name “M. Kossoff” appeared on a list of attendees on the website that ran the virtual hearing.

After Jones approved the extension of the document preservation order, Togut, who previously served as the lead counsel to the global law firm Dewey & LeBeouf in its historic 2012 bankruptcy, warned that the firm’s case will likely be difficult at the outset.

“This is the easiest hearing you will have in this case,” Togut said. “There’s a lot of litigation facing us. There’s some tough issues we have to deal with.”

The trustee has accused Kossoff of refusing to cooperate with his requests for the firm’s financial records. Mack, however, said Togut knew that the documents had been hauled off by the prosecutors. He also stated that Kossoff and the firm will invoke their Fifth Amendment rights not to incriminate themselves.

“Mr. Kossoff has constitutional rights that deserve to be protected,” he said.

Mack also noted that he is not a bankruptcy lawyer – he is Kossoff’s criminal defense attorney – and is only representing his client in the Chapter 7 proceeding because Kossoff does not have funds available to hire a bankruptcy lawyer.

Jones said in issuing his ruling on the preservation of documents that he does not consider the allegations against Kossoff to be established conduct.

“I should make clear that I am not drawing any final conclusions about Mr. Kossoff whatsoever,” the judge said.

Berger said the trustee’s team has been in touch with the Manhattan district attorney and U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, which, according to Mack, have taken documents from the firm’s office as part of their investigation.

The case is In re case is Kossoff PLLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, 21-10699.

For Togut: Neil Berger, Brian Shaughnessy and Minta Nester of Togut Segal & Segal

For Kossoff: Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack