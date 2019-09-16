Nordea says Danish agency demands repayment of $133 million in tax case

FILE PHOTO: A flag flutters over the Nordea bank headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish tax agency has demanded Nordea (NDAFI.HE) repay 900 million Danish crowns ($133 million) in relation to a dividend tax refund case.

The demand is part of an ongoing dispute with Canada’s Health Care of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), which the agency says received dividend tax rebates it was not entitled to between 2011 to 2014.

Under a previous scheme, clients could ask the agency for dividend tax rebates through three banks, including Nordea.

“We take this case very seriously, and it is our assessment that we have complied with our obligations and have no responsibility in the matter,” Nordea said in an emailed statement.