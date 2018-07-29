FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Some banks in Finland face card payment problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Clients at some banks in Finland have faced problems with the use of their payment cards on Sunday, payment firm Nets said.

“The problems affected card transactions and online banking at some banks in Finland. It was related to a network issue outside Nets,” a Nets spokesman said, adding that the problem has been resolved.

A Nordea spokeswoman said that some card services on Nordea’s Mobile Bank and Netbank platforms were not working earlier on Sunday, but the issue has been fixed.

OP Financial Group, Danske Bank and S Group were not immediately available to comment.

Broadcaster Yle said on its website that several chains of banks in Finland reported problems with their bank cards on Sunday due to a technical problem with a digital platform.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kevin Liffey/Adrian Croft

