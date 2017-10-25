Mexico bank Interacciones to merge with larger peer Banorte: sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s fourth-largest bank Grupo Financiero Banorte and its smaller peer Grupo Financiero Interacciones will shortly announce a merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The logo of Grupo Financiero Banorte is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

The deal would join two lenders whose chairmen are father and son.

Rumors of a takeover have circulated since Carlos Hank Gonzalez stepped down as chief executive of Interacciones (GFINTERO.MX) three years ago to join the board of Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX), where he is now chairman.

Shares in Banorte were down 3.9 percent on Wednesday afternoon at 112.5 pesos per share, while Interacciones shares were up 1.8 percent at 106 per share.

One of the two people, who declined to be named due to the confidentiality of the matter, said that the deal could be announced later on Wednesday. The deal was first reported on Wednesday by several of Mexico’s national newspapers.

Banorte did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Interacciones executive did not reply to a request for comment.

The two banks are already intimately entwined as part of the powerful Hank family.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez was at Interacciones for 14 years before moving to Banorte. His father Carlos Hank Rhon chairs Interacciones and owns around 40.67 percent of its shares.

Banorte’s top shareholders are a series of trusts and bank holdings, according to its 2016 annual report. It says no executive or board member directly individually controls more than 1 percent of the shares.

When Hank Gonzalez moved to Banorte, Interacciones said that it did not necessarily mean the two groups would merge.