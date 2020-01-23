January 23, 2020 / 10:23 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Mexico's Banorte profits drop as main banking unit suffers

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte, which owns the country’s second-largest bank and largest pension fund, reported on Thursday a 12% drop in fourth-quarter net profits from the same quarter a year earlier.

The group said its net profit in the quarter was 9.01 billion pesos ($477 million) after suffering losses from its largest business unit, Banco Mercantil del Norte, which operates as Banorte in Mexico.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Julia Love and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
