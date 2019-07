FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the of headquarters of Banorte Bank in Monterrey, Mexico, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte, which owns the country’s second-largest bank and largest pension fund, reported on Thursday a 21% increase in second quarter net profit versus the same quarter a year earlier.

Net profit totaled 8.728 billion pesos ($454.7 million) in the period.