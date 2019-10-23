Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state wants to avoid privatization of its bank: governor

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil’s southern state Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, said on Wednesday he wants to avoid the privatization of the regional bank controlled by the state.

Leite told reporters he expects the state’s pension and administrative reforms would be enough for the federal government to approve the refinancing of its debt without the sale of its regional bank, Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (BRSR6.SA), known as Banrisul.