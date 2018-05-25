Barbados opposition wins every seat in landslide election victory

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (Reuters) - The opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) won a landslide victory in Barbados’ general election, winning every seat and ushering in the country’s first female prime minister, preliminary results showed on Friday.

The BLP’s Mia Mottley won all 30 seats in the Caribbean island’s parliament, according to the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, dealing a crushing defeat to Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and his Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

Mottley, a former minister and attorney general, will become the first female prime minister since independence from Britain in 1966.