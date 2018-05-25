FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Barbados opposition wins every seat in landslide election victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (Reuters) - The opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) won a landslide victory in Barbados’ general election, winning every seat and ushering in the country’s first female prime minister, preliminary results showed on Friday.

The BLP’s Mia Mottley won all 30 seats in the Caribbean island’s parliament, according to the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, dealing a crushing defeat to Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and his Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

Mottley, a former minister and attorney general, will become the first female prime minister since independence from Britain in 1966.

Reporting by Robert Edison Sandiford

