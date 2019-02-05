Business News
Activist investor Bramson makes bid for Barclays board seat

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist investor Edward Bramson has submitted an application to join the board at Barclays, the British bank in which his fund vehicle Sherborne Investors holds a 5.1 percent stake.

Sherborne invested in the lender in March 2018 with a view to making changes in its strategy and improving shareholder returns.

Investors will vote at the bank’s annual general meeting on May 2 on the proposal. Bramson has urged Barclays to reduce resources allocated to its investment bank, Reuters has previously reported.

Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

