Barclays investor Sherborne renews attacks on CEO over Epstein link

FILE PHOTO: Barclays' CEO Jes Staley arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain january 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays’ (BARC.L) chairman and board should rescind their support for Chief Executive Jes Staley following the disclosure of regulatory probes into his links with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank’s third biggest investor said on Monday.

Sherborne Investors, whose Chief Executive Edward Bramson has waged an activist campaign against Staley for years, said the renomination of Staley to the bank’s board was “extremely ill-advised”.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment on Monday but referred Reuters to previous statements made by the bank in which it said Staley had the full confidence of the board.

Staley has said he regrets having a professional relationship with Epstein, who killed himself last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.