May 1, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Barclays chairman says 'not yet' to speculation about departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Tuesday that speculation in the British press about his departure from the bank is premature.

FILE PHOTO - John McFarlane, Chairman of Barclays, arrives for a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

McFarlane told attendants of the bank’s annual general meeting that while he had asked the chairman of the bank’s nomination committee, Crawford Gillies, to prepare for his eventual departure, he had only served three years of his four year term.

“You are not getting rid of me yet,” he told the meeting.

Reporting by Lawrence White, writing by Emma Rumney

