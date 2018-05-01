Barclays chairman says 'not yet' to speculation about departure

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Tuesday that speculation in the British press about his departure from the bank is premature.
McFarlane told attendants of the bank’s annual general meeting that while he had asked the chairman of the bank’s nomination committee, Crawford Gillies, to prepare for his eventual departure, he had only served three years of his four year term.
“You are not getting rid of me yet,” he told the meeting.
Reporting by Lawrence White, writing by Emma Rumney