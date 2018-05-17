FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Barclays activist Bramson eyes trading shutdown at under-fire investment bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist investor Edward Bramson is pushing to shutter the majority of trading activities undertaken by Barclays’ (BARC.L) investment banking unit, in a radical plan to cut costs and boost returns at the British lender, three sources told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays logo is pictured outside the Barclays towers in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko//File Photo

Investors briefed by the New York-based financier, who took a surprise 5 percent stake in Barclays in February , said Bramson was planning to axe all parts of its investment banking operation that did not directly serve corporate clients.

Such a plan would see the preservation of Barclays’ money-spinning M&A advisory business and the equity and debt capital markets teams responsible for leading high-value initial public offerings and bond sales, but a cull of its cash equities, currency and fixed income trading desks, the sources said.

    A spokesman for Sherborne Investors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Barclays declined to comment.

    Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Ben Martin and Lawrence White

