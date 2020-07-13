Business News
July 13, 2020 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Barclays gets capital boost ahead of likely coronavirus loan losses

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) told investors on Monday that recent regulatory changes had boosted its core capital, giving it a bigger buffer to absorb likely loan losses through the coronavirus crisis.

The bank said it expected to report a CET1 capital ratio of 14% in half-year results later this month, up from 13.1% at the end of March and ahead of market expectations.

Barclays said it also expected risk weighted assets to be lower than previously anticipated.

The lender warned its half-year results would reflect challenging income and impairments in its consumer and corporate business, but strength in its markets income.

Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Tom Arnold

