Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has halted new job cuts while the coronavirus crisis is ongoing, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The British lender also said it is offering additional financial support to staff already in the process of being made redundant, modelled on the government’s furlough scheme which offers up to 80% of an employee’s wages up to 2,500 pounds ($3,134.00) per month.

The payments will be funded by Barclays rather than the government, however.

A Barclays spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.