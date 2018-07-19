Barclays appoints Campili as vice chairman for healthcare banking

(Reuters) - Britain’s Barclays on Thursday appointed Darren Campili as vice chairman of healthcare banking, effective from towards the end of the summer.

The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Campili will focus on expanding Barclays' relationships with European life sciences clients by providing advice and capital-raising services, the lender said in a statement. bit.ly/2JD1yuz

Campili has spent the last twelve years at Deutsche Bank, where most recently he was global head of healthcare banking. He has also worked at Novartis.