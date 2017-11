(Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said it would add Mike Turner, current chair of British engineering firms Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L) and GKN (GKN.L), to its board as a non-executive director.

The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Turner, who was chief executive at defense contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) between 2002 and 2008, would start with Barclays from Jan. 1.