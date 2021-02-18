Barclays says to keep significant presence in London's Canary Wharf

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth//File Photo

(Reuters) - Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley says the bank has no current plans to make “a major real estate move”.

Staley said in April last year that the pandemic could make “large” offices a thing of the past, prompting speculation they may vacate some of the buildings they occupy in London’s Canary Wharf district.

But he took a softer tone on Thursday during an earnings call.

“We will keep a significant presence in Canary Wharf, no one has a crystal ball as to how this will all unfold, but right now there is no plan on our part to make a major real estate move,” he said.