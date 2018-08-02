Barclays second quarter profits soar, boosts dividend

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) second quarter pretax profits have almost trebled compared with a year ago, the lender said on Thursday, beating analysts’ expectations as it avoided the heavy restructuring and legal costs that blighted past results.

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays logo is pictured outside the Barclays towers in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Barclays reported pretax profit of 1.9 billion pounds ($2.49 billion) for the three months from April-June, up from 659 million pounds a year ago and higher than the 1.46 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank.

The results showed signs of promise for long-suffering Barclays investors in the underlying profitability of the bank, as Chief Executive Jes Staley battles to grow revenues while avoiding the costly misconduct of the past.

“It is the first quarter for some time with no significant litigation or conduct charges, restructuring costs, or other exceptional expenses which hit profitability,” Staley said in a statement.

“In effect then, it is the first clear sight of the statutory performance of the business which we have re-engineered over the past two and a half years - Barclays transatlantic consumer and wholsesale bank - and it is a positive sight,” he said.

Income in the lender’s under-pressure investment bank rose 1 percent in the first half of 2018, driven by a strong performance in the equities division, where revenues rose by 30 percent.

Barclays’ core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 13 percent, just above analaysts’ average forecast of 12.9 percent. That number had been depleted by fines and misconduct costs and a source of concern for investors in recent months, fuelling speculation the bank might need to raise fresh capital.

The bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, and said it is on track to pay 6.5 pence per share for the full year.