Business News

Barclays UK chairman Cheshire steps down, Crawford Gillies takes over

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays’ UK director and chair Ian Cheshire is stepping down from Jan 1 2021 to be succeed by Crawford Gillies, the bank said on Friday.

Cheshire has decided he is unable to take on the extra commitment to carry out a programme of change at the unit, Barclays said in a statement.

Gillies will step down from his current position as senior independent director on the Barclays board, with Brian Gilvary succeeding him in that position.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

